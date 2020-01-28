Here's what the best GE analyst is saying to do with the stock before earnings

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

General Electric will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell and the top industrials analyst on Wall Street broke down what investors should expect.

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa explained the importance of this report for shareholders, as GE should provide its 2020 forecast for free cash flow in the year ahead – a metric that is closely watched by investors. Additionally, unpacking the "moving parts" of the impacts on GE from Boeing's 737 Max crisis "will be a key factor."