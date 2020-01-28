Popeyes launches clothing collection inspired by Beyonce's Ivy Park brand

Popeyes said Wednesday that it plans to sell a limited-edition clothing line that may look a little familar to members of the Beyhive.

To build a buzz for her first collaboration with Adidas, Beyonce sent out large orange boxes filled clothing from her Ivy Park capsule collection to celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon ('Morning Show') and Yara Shadidi ('Grown-ish). The actresses and influencers quickly posted videos and photos of the orange containers being unboxed.

The stunt worked. The gender-neutral activewear sold out within hours.

But after the orange boxes came the comparisons.

Twitter users quickly noticed that the maroon-and-orange color scheme of the collection's jackets, jumpsuits, shoes and accessories was similar to that of the Popeyes' logo and uniform design.

Not one to miss a social media moment, Popeyes sprang into action. The 10 items, inspired by the chicken chain's work uniform, in That Look from Popeyes clothing collection will be available while supplies last. All proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

The company, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, said the models on the collection's website are actual Popeyes employees.

Popeyes is no stranger to social media fame. This past summer, its viral Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A sparked massive sales of its new chicken sandwich, which quickly sold out. The sandwich accounted for about 30% of Popeyes sales in the time it was available, according to Eric Gonzalez, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

In announcing preliminary results for the fourth quarter on Jan. 13, Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates Popeyes restaurants, said sales at its Popeye's locations rose 21.2% in comparison to the same time last year.



Carrols is the largest franchisee of Burger King restaurants in the U.S. and also owns some Popeye's restaurants.

The clothing collection isn't Popeyes' first foray into fast-food fashion either. Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater sold out in less than 14 hours when it was released in December.

Other restaurants like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A offer food-themed clothing and accessories all year round, including umbrellas patterned like sesame seed buns and onesies emblazoned with "little nugget."