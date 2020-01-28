Watch: US health officials hold press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Top U.S. health officials and infectious disease specialists have scheduled a press conference Tuesday morning on the coronavirus outbreak.

The briefing, hosted by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m. ET at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield will also speak, as well as representatives from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease Director and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus has now reached 4,682 worldwide with 106 deaths in China, Chinese health authorities said Tuesday.

The majority of the cases are in mainland China, where local authorities have quarantined at least 10 major cities. Multiple cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, France and the United States. Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Nepal and Sri Lanka have each reported one case.

German officials confirmed Tuesday what is believed to be the first person-to-person transmission of the infection outside of China.

CDC officials said Monday that the number of "patients under investigation" in the U.S. has almost doubled since Thursday to a total of 110 across 26 states. The disease is not spreading through human-to-human contact in the U.S. and the risk to the public right now is still considered low, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Monday.

