Coronavirus live updates: outbreak has killed 106 people and infected nearly 4,700

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
The total number of cases of the coronavirus reached 4,682 worldwide with 106 deaths in China, Chinese health authorities said Tuesday. The majority of the cases are in mainland China, where local authorities have quarantined at least 10 major cities. Multiple cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, France and the United States. Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Nepal and Sri Lanka have each reported one case.
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he's worried that coronavirus cases in China are actually much higher than the official numbers show. "I think we are dramatically underestimating" cases in China by "tens of thousands," Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Investment bank Goldman Sachs instructed its staff in mainland China to work from home or stay out of the office for at least two weeks, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.