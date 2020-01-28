White House discussing China travel restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020.

The White House is considering imposing travel restrictions on China amid an escalating death toll from the new coronavirus, sources said Tuesday.

No final decision has been made. A senior staff meeting was held at the White House on Monday during which the restrictions were discussed.

A press conference is scheduled for later Tuesday at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new coronavirus has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,500, according to Chinese health authorities.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.