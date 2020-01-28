Here's why getting a raise can actually hurt your retirement

Here's a head-scratcher: Getting a raise could hurt your standard of living in retirement.

That conclusion seems counterintuitive. After all, wouldn't saving the same percentage of a larger paycheck yield more savings, and therefore a healthier retirement?

Not exactly, according to new research published by Morningstar.

"Raises — and how we spend them — can actually make it more difficult to retire comfortably," the report said.

That's partly due to something called "lifestyle creep."

More from Personal Finance:

Tax season is here! What you need to make it easy

Supreme Court could upend consumer financial protection

The secret to financial success: Paying off debt

Getting a raise may make things previously out of financial reach seem more affordable. But paying for that new car, larger house or bigger apartment locks in larger monthly bills.

Unless Americans increase their savings by an appropriate amount, they won't be able to fund these bigger expenses in retirement as easily.

"It's not a one-off thing," said Steve Wendel, Morningstar's head of behavioral science and one of four co-authors of the report, called "More Money More Problems." "It's a continuing bill – you have to continue paying for this new lifestyle."

A person's existing retirement savings and Social Security benefits also typically stay static or grow more slowly than income does after a raise. They may actually "shrink" relative to new retirement needs, according to Morningstar.

For example, Social Security benefits increase with wages, but only to a certain amount.