McDonald's earnings: $1.97 a share, vs $1.96 EPS expected

McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

Earnings per share: $1.96 expected

Revenue: $5.3 billion expected

Same-store sales: 5.2% expected

The fast-food giant's fourth quarter was marked by an executive shakeup after McDonald's board fired CEO Steve Easterbrook in November for having a consensual relationship with an employee. Chris Kempczinski, who formerly led the company's U.S. division, was tapped to replace him. As chief executive, Kempczinski has asked for feedback from franchisees and employees and is trying to restore a more professional culture.

In its third quarter, for the first time in two years, McDonald's earnings fell short of estimates as its U.S. promotions struggled to lure customers away from competitors like Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Burger King. McDonald's is currently testing a meatless burger made with a Beyond Meat patty in Canada and a Southern-style chicken sandwich in two U.S. cities, but it has not announced any plans to roll out either item nationwide.

The global restaurant chain has closed locations in Wuhan, China and surrounding cities amid the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 100 lives. Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore wrote in a note that the shuttered restaurants represent only about 1% of its total presence in China.

McDonald's stock, which has a market value of $163 billion, is up 15% over the last 12 months.