US, Israel have 'unique opportunity' in Middle East peace plan, but critics say deal is one-sided

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan faced swift criticism after it was announced on Tuesday stateside. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the deal "nonsense," while Jordan's foreign minister rejected the proposed recognition of Israeli settlements.

But one analyst told CNBC that America and Israel may have a "window of opportunity" to push this deal through. That's because there are "looming issues" in the Middle East and priorities in the Muslim world appear to have changed, said Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor.

"In a certain way, this is a window of opportunity to push through, push past many of the problems that have kept peace plans from working in previous eras," Bohl told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

"There are bigger issues, bigger fish to fry in the Middle East," he said, citing the possibility of a U.S.-Iran war breaking out.

"There's also generational changes amongst Arabs throughout the Muslim world who are no longer prioritizing the Palestinian question the way that they once did," he said.

"This is a unique opportunity for these two leaders to assert the Israeli and American vision for Israel that sees Israel strengthened and the Palestinians put on the back foot," he added.