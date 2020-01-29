Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner is reportedly in talks to step aside and exploring a sale

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, is in talks to step down as CEO, according to the Wall Street Journal. He is currently exploring strategic alternatives for the Victoria's Secret brand, the WSJ said, citing people close to the matter.

L Brands shares jumped more than 11% in premarket trading Wednesday on the report.

The company is aiming to reach a decision on the potential sale and decide succession plans in coming weeks, the report said.

CNBC reported in November the company was exploring a spin-off of the Victoria's Secret brand or a "private investment in public equity" to help pay down the company's debt. At the time, it was it was exploring such deals with a structure that would keep Wexner in place. Wexner's extensive history with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein made some investors weary of such a deal, a person familiar with the situation at the time.

Meantime, activist fund Barington Capital Group last year took a stake in L Brands and criticized the company's performance and questioned the independence of its board. L Brands and Barington later reached a truce that added the fund as a special advisor to the company. The agreement also added board members Anne Sheehan, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investor advisory committee, and Sarah Nash, CEO of Novagard Solutions. The deal with Barington allowed Wexner to remain on the board, despite Barington's original contention the dual role of CEO and chairman gave him too much power.

L Brands posted mixed results in the third quarter as declining Victoria's Secret sales continued to drag down the company's performance. Sales at Victoria's Secret stores open at least a year fell 7% in the third quarter--a jump from the 2% decline they saw in the same quarter last year.

Victoria's Secret sales have declined as women are gravitating towards lingerie brands like Adore Me, ThirdLove and American Eagle's Aerie, which are considered to be more inclusive.

L Brands declined to comment on whether Wexner is stepping down and a message left with Barington Capital was not immediately returned.

Read here for the full WSJ report.