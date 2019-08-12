L Brands CEO Les Wexner has been giving documents to investigators showing alleged Jeffrey Epstein theft

L Brands founder Les Wexner and his legal team have been providing documents to federal investigators that they believe show Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated funds while the child predator was Wexner's money manager.

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"There were things that were completely wrong and transactions that weren't appropriate," this person added. The person would not divulge details beyond that description.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Epstein of trafficking and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida.

L Brand's stock was down 2.5% on Monday. Its share price has slid about 15% since The New York Times first reported about Wexner's connection with Epstein on July 25.

Wexner's cooperation with authorities started before Epstein's apparent suicide on Saturday in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York. Despite his death, prosecutors said they would continue their investigation and called on more alleged victims to come forward.

Attorney General William Barr has called on the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general to evaluate the circumstances of Epstein's death.

Epstein was once friends with President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Epstein's finances could become a focal point of the remaining investigation. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the Wexner family has been cooperating with the government's investigation in recent weeks by providing information related to Epstein's role as their financial advisor.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to confirm or comment, citing department policy on ongoing investigations.