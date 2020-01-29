[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to sign into law a revised trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, solidifying one of his top priorities and most-touted talking points.

The signing comes amid an ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate and follows a "phase one" trade deal with China.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump talked up reforming the North American Free Trade Agreement, calling it "one of the worst trade deals ever made."

The Senate approved the new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in an overwhelming 89-10 vote earlier this month.

The Trump administration worked with Democrats to resolve concerns about enforcement of labor and environmental standards.

The USMCA makes several tweaks to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in 1994. Trump and Democrats alike argued that the earlier deal, which opened more free trade across the three countries, damaged American workers by encouraging companies to move jobs out of the U.S.

The USMCA gives American producers better access to Canadian dairy markets. It creates stricter rules for auto part rules of origin, and requires at least 40% of the parts for a car to be produced in plants where workers make at least $16 an hour.

