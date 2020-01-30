5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to give up nearly all its 2020 gains at open

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 27, 2020. Spencer Platt

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower Thursday, as world markets were under pressure on concerns about the widening coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to drop about 200 points at Wall Street's open, giving up nearly all of its remaining 2020 gains. On Wednesday, the Dow closed up just 11 points after trading some 220-points higher earlier in the session. The government on Thursday morning said its first look at fourth-quarter gross domestic product showed growth of 2.1%, matching estimates, and closed out a year that saw GDP decelerate to its slowest pace in three years. The numbers came one day after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and struck an upbeat tone on the health of the U.S. economy.

2. Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises along with confirmed cases

Passengers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia at Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 29, 2020. Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese health officials said the coronavirus death toll rose to 170 as confirmed cases in China increased to more than 7,700. To help contain the spread, Russia closed border crossings with China. India and the Philippines reported their first cases. The U.S. State Department said Thursday that more evacuation flights for Americans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epic-center of the virus, are set for Monday. The new coronavirus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. Severe acute respiratory syndrome killed 774 people.

3. Three Dow stocks report earnings Thursday

The earnings flood continues, with Dow component Coco-Cola reporting before-the-bell Thursday fourth-quarter earnings that matched estimates and revenue that beat estimates. Shares were moving more than 1% higher in the premarket. Dow stock Verizon is also set to deliver Thursday morning. Dow stock Visa reports after the bell. Also Thursday afternoon, Amazon issues earnings, with one-day delivery investments expected to be a drag.

4. Tesla shares surge after better than expected Q4 results

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai. STR | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of Tesla, already up nearly 40% in 2020, were set to add 10% at Thursday's Wall Street open. The electric auto maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings after the market close Wednesday. Tesla said vehicle deliveries should "comfortably exceed 500,000 units" this year. On the post-earnings analyst call, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla has no plans to raise capital at this point.

5. Key vote nears in Trump's Senate impeachment trial