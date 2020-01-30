Apple becomes biggest smartphone player for the first time in two years, beating Samsung

A woman tries out a new Apple 11 Pro during an Apple product launch event at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 10, 2019.

Apple has beaten Samsung on quarterly smartphone shipments for the first time in two years, according to figures from several industry analysts.

The iPhone maker saw shipments surge to 72.9 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research, climbing above the 70 million Galaxy phones sold by Samsung.

Strategy Analytics said Apple held the most market share in the quarter, with 70.7 million units sold versus Samsung's 68.8 million in the final three months of 2019. Another industry tracker, Canalys, reached a similar conclusion.

One firm, IHS Markit, bucked the trend, putting Samsung at 70.7 million and Apple at 67.7 million. But the figures nonetheless showed strong momentum for the U.S. firm as consumers flock to buy its latest model, the iPhone 11.

"Apple has surpassed Samsung thanks to iPhone 11 popularity and improvement in upgrade cycle from the larger base of iPhone 6S, 7 and user base," Neil Shah, partner and vice president of research at Counterpoint, told CNBC by email.

Still, China's Huawei managed to outpace its U.S. rival during the whole of 2019, taking the number two spot behind Samsung despite headwinds related to the U.S.-China trade war. The company accounts for a whopping 39% of the Chinese market, according to Canalys, with Apple trailing behind on 11.8%.