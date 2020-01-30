European markets set for lower open as coronavirus death toll rises

European markets are expected to open lower Thursday, weighed on by a rising coronavirus death toll and reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates on hold.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 49 points lower at 7,441, the German DAX down 108 points at 13,243 and the French CAC down 49 points at 5,910, according to IG.

The coronavirus continues to be a focus for international markets; the outbreak has already taken more than 170 lives and infected more than 7,711 in China, according to the latest update by China's National Health Commission.

Stocks in Asia slipped in Thursday afternoon trade on concerns over the virus and markets were also subdued following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to kept interest rates on hold.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee said Wednesday it will hold its benchmark funds rate between 1.5% to 1.75%. The decision marked the second straight meeting the Fed made no changes to rates, following three consecutive reductions in 2019. The central bank affirmed its commitment to nudge up inflation to the 2% level.

In Europe, Brexit is on the agenda with European parliamentary lawmakers meeting for last time Thursday ahead of the U.K.'s departure at 11 p.m. London time on Friday. Meanwhile, in the U.K. on Thursday, the Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision — the last one to be made under its Governor Mark Carney.

Earnings come from Deutsche Bank, Shell, BT, Diageo, Unilever and H&M on Thursday and data releases include euro zone business climate and economic sentiment for January.