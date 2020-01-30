Here's what every major analyst predicts for Amazon's earnings report after the bell

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, pictured on September 13, 2018.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts are looking for Amazon to continue its dominance when the e-commerce giant reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

The company reported a record setting holiday season in December leading to increased expectations for investors and analysts alike.

Amazon has come under some scrutiny for its heavy spending on initiatives like one-day shipping and its cloud computing effort Amazon Web Services. While that's made the company very successful it's also come at the expense of profits.

The stock is up more than 16% over the last year but just 4% since the company's previous earnings report in October.

Investors should also expect updates on other key issues like regulation, ad revenue, and growth in international markets.

Here's what analysts are prediction for Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report: