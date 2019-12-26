Amazon stock has its best day since January after the company boasts of 'record' holiday shopping

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., speaks during a discussion at the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Amazon stock gained more than 4% Thursday after the company claimed a record holiday shopping season.

This was the best day for Amazon stock since January 30th, putting the company positive for December after a bumpy start to the month.

The e-commerce giant issued a statement Thursday morning that went over many claimed accomplishments, but the most impressive were related to its logistics efforts.

"This holiday season, the number of items that were delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last holiday season, making this Amazon's fastest holiday yet," the company said. It also said that 60 percent more customers shipped items to an Amazon pick-up point, rather than their homes or businesses, compared with last year.﻿

The logistical improvements Amazon had to make to achieve such delivery numbers are impressive and likely paving the way for the stock rise, as it sets the company up for long-term success past the holiday season.

The company also claimed that more people signed up to try Amazon Prime, its subscription service, than ever before.

The record day comes just weeks after Amazon told sellers that use its platform that it would no longer let them use FedEx's ground-delivery network during the holiday season, blaming the move on poor delivery performance. Even without FedEx, Amazon appeared to have handled the surge in demand with its own delivery network and other partners.