Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx ground-delivery shipping

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Amazon is preventing third-party sellers from using FedEx's ground-delivery shipping.
  • FedEx confirmed the move, saying it could potentially compromise sellers' ability to "meet customer demands and manage their business."
A worker handles a package at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2019.
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Amazon is no longer allowing third-party sellers to use FedEx's ground-delivery shipping, marking the latest escalation in the companies' rivalry.

FedEx confirmed the decision after a report in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. The news sent FedEx shares down as much as 2.1%.

"While this decision affects a very small number of shippers, it limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history, and may compromise their ability to meet customer demands and manage their businesses," a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "FedEx Ground stands ready to support our customers and will continue to deliver record-breaking volume this holiday season."

Representatives from Amazon weren't immediately available for comment.

The move comes after FedEx in August announced it would end its ground-delivery contract with Amazon.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ban on FedEx's ground-delivery services begins this week and is expected to continue "until the delivery performance of these ship methods improves," according to an email sent to sellers viewed by the Journal. Sellers are still able to use FedEx's Express service for Prime orders.

Third-party sellers now account for 58% of Amazon's total merchandise sold. Third-party merchants sell products, new and used, from all over the world that they purchase from official distributors, flea markets and clearance aisles.

--CNBC's Steve Kopack contributed to this report.

