Samsung looks to 5G to boost its business in 2020

Samsung hopes next generation mobile networks, known as 5G, might provide a boost to its business.

The South Korean electronics giant has a number of businesses, from chips to smartphones, which could benefit from the increased rollout and adoption of 5G networks. 5G technology promises super-fast data speeds and the ability to better underpin key infrastructure.

On Thursday, Samsung posted net profit that fell 38% year-on-year for the fourth quarter. But the company said 5G could be a positive for some of its business units in 2020.

"Accelerating commercialization of 5G is likely to increase demand for 5G smartphones," a Samsung executive said on its fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The company plans to expand its "5G product portfolio" across a "wider range of price points."

Elaborating on this point, an executive said that the company will release 5G-capable smartphones for more of its Galaxy A series of devices — these are its mid-to-low range smartphones. And it will continue to make its high-end phones 5G-capable.

"This will drive up global sales," the executive said.

Samsung admitted that 5G components for 5G phones are more expensive and could bring "additional cost burdens" but said it will try to make the endeavor profitable by enhancing the "operational efficiency in all areas including manufacturing, R&D (research and development) and marketing."