Author of 'The Power of Habit' says there is one key to stopping every bad behavior

By now, many people have already given up on their New Year's resolutions.

Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit," says most of those resolutions failed because people approached them with the wrong mindset.

According to Duhigg, many people think of breaking habits as a matter of willpower and that leads to them reverting to what they know when they get tired or stressed.

"The right way to think about breaking a habit is to think about changing that habit," Duhigg said. To do this, you need to understand how habits work and the most effective ways to change them.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how habits are formed and how long it will take for new behaviors to take effect.