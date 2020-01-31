Here's what every major analyst had to say about Amazon's blowout earnings report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos laughs at a discussion at the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2018.

Amazon reported blowout earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter on Thursday after the bell, surprising even the most bullish Wall Street analysts. They still see more upside in the stock.

Shares of the company surged over 8% in premarket trading.

The e-commerce giant's investments in its various initiatives like one-day shipping continues to pay off, easing analyst concerns over the cost of heavy spending. In addition, the company reported a record number of prime members while the company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, continues to get bigger and faster despite increasing competition from the likes of Microsoft and others.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Amazon's earnings report: