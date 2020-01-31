Delta, American will suspend all China flights starting Feb. 6 as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are planning to suspend their already reduced service to China as the rapid spread of coronavirus hurts demand to the country for airlines around the world.

Delta on Friday said its China service suspension will begin Feb. 6 and last through April 30, but it will continue to operate the service until then to "ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so."

Dozens of carriers including United, Cathay Pacific, British Airways and others have slashed or suspended service to China because of the outbreak. Delta was the first in the U.S. to suspend service altogether. Large companies spanning industries from technology to packaged food have suspended business trips to the country because of coronavirus, driving down demand for flights to China.

Other carriers are likely to follow suit in suspending service outright. On Thursday, the union that represents American Airlines' pilots said it filed a lawsuit to force the company to stop its already-reduced China flights.

