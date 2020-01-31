India must spend — not cut taxes — to boost ailing economy, says professor

The largest national flag at Rajiv Chowk on March 7, 2014 in New Delhi, India.

The key to reviving India's economy is increasing government spending, not cutting more taxes, an economics professor said on Friday.

India's government is set to announce its budget for the coming fiscal year on Saturday. The budget comes at a time when Asia's third-largest economy grew by just 4.5% year over year in the three months that ended in September — its slowest expansion in six years.

To boost growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year announced a surprise cut to corporate taxes. Several analysts have predicted the government might cut personal income taxes in the coming budget to boost consumer spending. That may not help the Indian economy, said Arun Kumar, Malcolm Adiseshiah Chair Professor at the Institute of Social Sciences in New Delhi.

"In India, personal income tax is paid by effectively only about 20-22 million people," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"Out of a population of 1.3 billion, only (giving) concession to 22 million people, that's not going to raise demand very much. So, I think expenditure is a better way to do it rather than tax cuts," he added.