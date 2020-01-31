Brexit is 'nowhere near' the most important issue for the UK economy, Jim O'Neill says

Brexit is "nowhere near" the most important factor in the future of the U.K.'s economic growth, according to Chatham House Chair Jim O'Neill.

The U.K. is set to leave the European Union officially at 11:00 p.m. London time on Friday, and the Bank of England on Thursday estimated trend GDP (gross domestic product) at an anemic 1.1% per year over the next three years, having believed several years ago that Britain's economy could sustainably grow at around 2.5% a year.

However, the former Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) chairman told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche on Friday that Brexit had not necessarily led to a permanent supply shock to the British economy, and was a "convenient issue to cite" in justifying low productivity.

"As big as the Brexit issue is, and it's not a decision that I thought we should have taken but it is what it is, this is nowhere near the most important thing for the future of Britain's productivity and therefore its growth. In the decade or so since the crisis, our productivity is down an accumulative 20% to what it was before," O'Neill said.