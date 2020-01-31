White House to hold briefing on coronavirus Friday afternoon

The Trump administration will hold a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon at the White House.
It will involve members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, which includes national security advisor Robert O'Brien, Health Secretary Alex Azar and other leading officials. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it here.
Earlier Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined 195 Americans who have been evacuated from Wuhan, China.
Also Friday, U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American announced they would suspend all remaining service to mainland China after a State Department warning put a damper on demand for flights there.
Airlines have said ticket sales for China have dropped sharply, a trend that will likely dent their first-quarter revenues.
Dozens of other large U.S. corporations, including Apple, Ford and Kraft Heinz, have already restricted their employees' China business travel or scaled back operations because of the outbreak.
Here are the members of the coronavirus task force:
Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services
Robert O'Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health
Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of State
Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Joel Szabat, Acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Transportation
Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
Rob Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff
Joseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination
Derek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget
