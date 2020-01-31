Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics

White House to hold briefing on coronavirus Friday afternoon

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • The Trump administration will hold a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon at the White House.
  • It will involve members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, which includes national security advisor Robert O'Brien, Health Secretary Alex Azar and other leading officials. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Travelers wearing face masks line up to check in for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Mark Schiefelbein | AP

The Trump administration will hold a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon at the White House.

It will involve members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, which includes national security advisor Robert O'Brien, Health Secretary Alex Azar and other leading officials. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it here.

Earlier Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined 195 Americans who have been evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Also Friday, U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American announced they would suspend all remaining service to mainland China after a State Department warning put a damper on demand for flights there.

Airlines have said ticket sales for China have dropped sharply, a trend that will likely dent their first-quarter revenues.

Dozens of other large U.S. corporations, including Apple, Ford and Kraft Heinz, have already restricted their employees' China business travel or scaled back operations because of the outbreak.

Here are the members of the coronavirus task force:

Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services

Robert O'Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health

Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of State

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Joel Szabat, Acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Transportation

Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor

Rob Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff

Joseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council

Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination

Derek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget

VIDEO3:1903:19
Do I add to UAL despite short-term pullback related to the Coronavirus or look elsewhere? #AskHalftime
Halftime Report

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.