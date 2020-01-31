White House to hold briefing on coronavirus Friday afternoon

Travelers wearing face masks line up to check in for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

The Trump administration will hold a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon at the White House.

It will involve members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, which includes national security advisor Robert O'Brien, Health Secretary Alex Azar and other leading officials. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it here.

Earlier Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined 195 Americans who have been evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Also Friday, U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American announced they would suspend all remaining service to mainland China after a State Department warning put a damper on demand for flights there.

Airlines have said ticket sales for China have dropped sharply, a trend that will likely dent their first-quarter revenues.

Dozens of other large U.S. corporations, including Apple, Ford and Kraft Heinz, have already restricted their employees' China business travel or scaled back operations because of the outbreak.

Here are the members of the coronavirus task force: