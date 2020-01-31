US futures point to mixed open

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Friday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 9 points, indicating a negative open of more than 23 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were pointing in opposite directions.

The pre-market moves come as market participants try to assess the potential economic impact of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

China's National Health Commission confirmed on Friday that there have been 9,692 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 213 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the deadly pneumonia-like virus as a global health emergency on Thursday, citing concern that the outbreak continues to spread to other countries with weaker health systems.

WHO's designation was made to help the United Nations health agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.

The virus, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to at least 18 other countries.

Elsewhere, the U.K. is due to officially leave the European Union at 6 p.m. ET, marking one of the biggest political and economic shifts in modern Europe.

The world's fifth-largest economy will enter into a "transition period" immediately thereafter, in which the U.K. remains a member of the single market and customs unions, but kicks off negotiations with the bloc in the hope of striking a free trade deal.