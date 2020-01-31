Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 213, confirmed cases rise to 9,692

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below in Beijing time.

8 am: China says death toll hits 213, cases rise to 9,692

China's National Health Commission said there have been an additional 43 deaths and 1,982 new confirmed cases, as of the end of Thursday. That brings the country's total to 213 deaths and 9,692 confirmed cases, the government said. All times below in Eastern time.

5:35 pm: Hubei province reports 42 additional deaths

The Hubei Province Health Commission on Thursday reported an additional 42 deaths along with an additional 1,220 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region as of Jan. 30. That brings the total to 204 deaths and 5,806 cases in the province.

12:37 pm: First human-to-human transmission of coronavirus confirmed in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois public health officials confirmed Thursday the nation's first person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus. The new patient is the spouse of the Chicago woman who brought the infection back from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, Illinois health officials said during a CDC press briefing. The transmission makes the U.S. at least the fifth country where the infection is now spreading through human-to-human contact.

2:43 pm: WHO declares global health emergency