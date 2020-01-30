Pilots union files suit to halt American Airlines flights to China

An American Airlines Boeing 787 (front) and Delta Airlines Airbus A350 aircraft (background, obscured) wait to take off at Beijing airport on July 25, 2018. - Beijing hailed 'positive steps' as major US airlines and Hong Kong's flag carrier moved to comply on July 25 with its demand to list Taiwan as part of China, sparking anger on the island.

The union that represents American Airlines' pilots said Thursday it's suing American Airlines to halt service to China amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 170 people in China and infected more than 8,000 around the world.

The Allied Pilots Association represents "15,000 professional pilots who fly for American Airlines," according to its site.

American Airlines suspended two routes to Beijing and Shanghai from Los Angeles between Feb. 9 and March 27, a spokesperson said earlier this week, citing reduced demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit says American still operates approximately 56 monthly flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and airports in China. APA President Capt. Eric Ferguson is calling for American Airlines pilots to refuse to China.

"The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority — first, last, and always," Ferguson said. "Due to the known and unknown risks associated with traveling to China right now, concurrent with the filing of our lawsuit, we are directing all American Airlines pilots assigned to flights between the United States and China, other than those on return trips to the United States, to decline the assignment."

