Coronavirus live updates: US raises travel warning, Singapore bans Chinese travelers as outbreak spreads

Passengers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia at Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 29, 2020.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 9,882 in mainland China, up from 9,809 cases reported earlier in the day, according to Chinese authorities. The new cases in China bring the global total to more than 10,000 cases with at least 213 deaths. England's chief medical officer also confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus in the UK, less than 24 hours after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Singapore's health ministry has banned entry to all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China. The move, which effectively shuts out the island's largest group of visitors, takes effect Saturday. It is the first Southeast Asian country to implement a travel ban to Chinese travelers to contain the outbreak. The announcement comes after t he U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory on Thursday for China from Level 3 to Level 4, citing the coronavirus outbreak in that country. The State Department only flags a handful of countries as Level 4, its highest warning "due to a greater likelihood of life-threatening risks."

The film "Enter the Fat Dragon" will premiere via video streaming on Saturday, makers China iQiyi Inc said, after plans for the film's premiere in cinemas were affected by the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China. It will be the second film to debut online because of the outbreak following Huanxi Media Group's decision to premiere "Lost in Russia" on Bytedance's online platforms.

—Reuters and CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed this report.