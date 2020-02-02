Jeep recreates 'Groundhog Day' with Bill Murray for Super Bowl 2020 ad

Fiat Chrysler is recreating the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" with Bill Murray for a Super Bowl ad for the Jeep Gladiator pickup.

The 60-second commercial, which the automaker released Sunday morning, features the acclaimed actor reprising his role as Phil Connors and reliving the same day over and over again as he did in the movie. At first, he is taken back by the deja vu, until he takes the Gladiator as his getaway vehicle instead of a classic Chevrolet C-10 pickup that was featured in the film.

Murray and a groundhog he steals happily take the vehicle on different adventures each day – from biking and snow drifting to playing whack-a-mole.

"No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator," reads the ad, a play on the movie's original poster that said, "He's having the day of his life … over and over again."

Fiat Chrysler Chief Marketing Office Olivier Francois said he first tried contacting Murray in October after realizing the Super Bowl 2020 and Groundhog day were on the same day for the first time in 54 years. Getting Murray to sign on was crucial to the ad, he said.