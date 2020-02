Police officers at the scene after a man was shot and killed by armed police on February 2, 2020 in London, England.

A man was shot dead Sunday in south London by armed officers in a terror-related incident, according to London's Metropolitan Police.

The police said it was believed that two victims had been injured before the scene was fully contained in London's Streatham neighborhood.

The police first tweeted that they were looking into an incident at 9:29 a.m. eastern time, and that people should avoid the area.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.