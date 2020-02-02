Watch GM's Super Bowl ad for the new all-electric Hummer with LeBron James

General Motors' Super Bowl ad for the resurrection of the gas-guzzling Hummer SUV as an all-electric pickup under the GMC brand features NBA star LeBron James quietly shattering a glass backboard.

The 30-second ad, which the company released Sunday morning, teases the quiet power of the all-electric truck for gearheads accustomed to the loud, brash roar of a traditional gas-powered engine. Glass silently explodes over James' head while the words "PURE DOMINANCE … WILL SOUND LIKE THIS" slowly pulse in all caps across the screen.

"A QUIET REVOLUTION IS COMING," appears right before James narrates: "all electric, zero emissions, zero limits. Hummer EV from GMC."

GM is branding the Hummer EV, which will be unveiled May 20 and available for sale next year, as a "quiet revolution." It's a play on the quietness of all-electric vehicles and the performance of the Hummer EV.

James called the partnership a "natural fit:" "Everyone knows about my love for Hummer since high school and I'm proud to be a part of announcing the new EV model," he said in a press release. "The truck may be quiet, but the performance numbers speak for themselves."