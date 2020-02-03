Iowa Democratic presidential caucus is too early to call: NBC News

A woman walks past a sign displayed on a building a Drake University that reads "Road To 2020 Starts Here" on February 2, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential caucuses in Iowa were too early to call as of 8 p.m. ET, according to NBC News.

Doors at caucus sites across the Hawkeye State closed at 8 p.m. ET. Voters will decide who could get an early boost in the 2020 nominating process.

Coming into the caucuses, it appeared at least four leading candidates — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., — had a chance to collect the most delegates in the state. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also looked to notch a strong finish and boost her prospects outside of the Midwest.

Read more:

Iowa caucus: What it is, how it works and why it's important

Democrats get their first chance to choose their 2020 presidential candidate in Iowa

A strong showing in the Iowa — or even a showing better than perceived expectations — can boost fundraising and give candidates a measure of legitimacy. Typically, but not always, the winner in Iowa goes on to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Candidates next turn their attention to New Hampshire, which holds the first presidential primary on Feb. 11.

Iowa caucus voters were overwhelming white, according to entrance polling data. More than half, or 58%, identified as women, while 42% identified as men.

Roughly a third, or 30%, of attendees were 65 years or older. The next largest age group, at 28%, was 45 to 64-years-old. Another 21% were 17 to 29 years old, while 21% were between 30 and 44.

Sanders typically performs better with younger voters, while Biden is stronger among older voters.

The top issues for Iowa caucus voters reflected trends seen nationally: 41% said health care mattered most in deciding who to support, while 21% answered climate change. Another 17% said income inequality, while 14% chose foreign policy.

Six-in-ten entrance poll respondents said they support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan, while 36% answered that they oppose such a system. Sanders and Warren want to move to single-payer health insurance, while Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar do not.

Self-described liberals more than doubled those who identified as moderates, by a 67% to 31% margin, the entrance polls found.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.