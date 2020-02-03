Here's what every major analyst is predicting for Alphabet's earnings report after the bell

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2019.

Wall Street analysts are hoping shares of Alphabet continue their momentum when the internet giant reports its fourth-quarter earnings report on Monday after the bell.

The stock is up 7% since January 1 and 11% since the company's previous report in October which missed estimates disappointing investors.

Analysts are hoping this time around will be different.

This will be CEO Sundar Pichai's first earnings report since officially taking over the CEO role from Google co-founder and former Alphabet CEO Larry Page in December. Many analysts say the management change has the potential to lead to better disclosure and improved expense discipline.

In addition analysts are looking for increased revenue growth, signs of improving profitability, and updates on regulatory issues, YouTube, and the cloud business.

Here's what analysts expect for Alphabet's earnings report: