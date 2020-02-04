Here's what to expect from Chipotle earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to report earnings after the bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

Earnings per share: $2.75 expected

Revenue: $1.4 billion expected

Same-store sales: 9.5% expected

Under CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle has been focused on accelerating digital sales with a loyalty program and delivery partnership with DoorDash. The burrito chain's digital sales, including those from delivery, accounted for nearly a fifth of the company's sales during the third quarter.

Chipotle's fourth-quarter sales likely got a boost from carne asada, which it offered as a protein option for a limited time. The company said in November that it would be able to extend the menu addition into the first quarter of 2020 after originally forecasting that its supply would only last until late November or early December.

In October, the company told analysts that it plans to open between 150 to 165 new locations in 2020, with more than half including a drive-thru lane for only digital orders.

Chipotle's stock, which has a market value of $24.1 billion, is up 64% over the last 12 months. It finished 2019 as one of the top 10 performing stocks on the S&P 500 for the second year in a year. Ahead of its earnings release, the stock hit an all-time high of $890.17 during morning trading Tuesday.