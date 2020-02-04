Ireland's regulator launches probe into Google's processing of location data

Ireland's top privacy regulator has launched a probe into Google's processing of location data that it collects from users.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it had received "a number of complaints" from various consumer organizations across the European Union.

It said that those groups raised concerns relating to the "legality of Google's processing of location data and the transparency surrounding that processing."

"The Inquiry will set out to establish whether Google has a valid legal basis for processing the location data of its users and whether it meets its obligations as a data controller with regard to transparency," the Irish DPC said in a statement.

Because Alphabet-owned Google's European headquarters is in Ireland, the Irish DPC supervises it under the European Union's sweeping General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

A spokesperson for Google said people should be able to understand and control how companies use location data to provide services to them.

"We will cooperate fully with the office of the Data Protection Commission in its inquiry, and continue to work closely with regulators and consumer associations across Europe. In the last year, we have made a number of product changes to improve the level of user transparency and control over location data," the spokesperson said.

GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, seeks to give users more control of their data and force companies to adhere to stricter rules around processing that information. If a firm is found in violation of GDPR, regulators can impose fines of up to 20 million euros or 4% of a company's total global turnover, whichever is higher.