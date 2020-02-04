Nike says the coronavirus epidemic will have 'material impact' on China operations

Nike said it's closed half of its stores in China as the government tries to contain a new virus outbreak there, saying it will have a "material impact" on its operations across the country.

"This situation was not contemplated at the time we provided Q3 guidance during our Q2 fiscal year 2020 earnings call," the company said in a statement released after the markets closed Tuesday. "Dynamics continue to evolve and accordingly we will provide an update on the operational and financial impacts on our Q3 earnings call."

According to Nike, half of its stores within the marketplace have been temporarily closed, and the ones that are opened are operating with reduced hours — as stores are "experiencing lower than planned retail traffic."