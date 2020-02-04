Teaching financial education in schools finally catches on

Research shows that kids who learn to manage money when they're young will be able to better handle their finances as adults. Yet, up until recently, only 17 states required high school students to take a class in personal finance. Now, a new report from the Council for Economic Education found that the number of states that require a high school student to take a personal finance course — either a standalone class or integrated into other coursework — in order to graduate has risen to 21. Forty-five states now include personal finance education in their curriculum standards for kindergarten through 12 grades, although only 37 states require those standards to be implemented by local school districts.

Principal Lionel Rush of West Orange Middle School

The course, created by the non-profit group Circle of Rainbow Sisters Seeking Spiritual and Wellness Connection, is aimed at teaching students financial skills and helping them reduce or eliminate college debt in the future. Students who excel and win the final competition can earn as much as $1,000. They receive 20% in cash and 80% goes into their existing or a new 529 college savings account. The program "gave them real life practical activities to do at home, to try to reduce expenditures," Hush said. "I think at first they were, they were a little dubious but once they got through the program. "It was something they found very beneficial."

