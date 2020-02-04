Trump touts killings of ISIS leader, Iranian general in State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump recognized the parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped and imprisoned by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Tuesday during the State of the Union address.

"In 2013, while caring for suffering civilians in Syria, Kayla was kidnapped, tortured, and enslaved by ISIS, and kept as a prisoner of Al-Baghdadi himself. After more than 500 horrifying days of captivity, Al-Baghdadi murdered young Kayla," Trump said after recognizing Carl and Marsha Mueller.

"She was just 26 years old," he said.

The president then recounted the night that U.S. Special Forces carried out the mission that led to Al-Baghdadi's life.

"The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, received a call in the Situation Room. He was told that the brave men of the elite Special Forces team, that so perfectly carried out the operation, had given their mission a name," Trump explained.

"Task Force 8-14, it was a reference to a special day: August 14th, Kayla's birthday," he said, telling Kayla's parents that, "America's warriors never forgot Kayla and neither will we."