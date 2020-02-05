Global stocks and oil prices rally on coronavirus drug hopes

A Chinese citizen undergoing testing for coronavirus while passing through a temporary corridor opened at a border checkpoint between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe. Temporary corridors are opened to return Russian and Chinese citizens to their countries as the Russian government orders to close the border with China as a measure to prevent the coronavirus spread. All the people passing through the temporary corridor are tested for the virus.

Financial markets in Europe and the U.S. jumped Wednesday morning with traders reportedly buoyed by scientific efforts to treat the new coronavirus.

Early Tuesday, Sky News reported a "significant breakthrough" by scientists at Imperial College London in the U.K., who claim to have reduced a stage of the development time for a coronavirus vaccine from "two to three years to just 14 days."

The lead scientist told the media outlet he would start testing it on animals as early as next week. Another separate media report out of China Wednesday claimed that researchers within the country had found two separate drugs that can inhibit the effect of the new strain of the coronavirus.

The report said preliminary tests on in-vitro samples were effective at inhibiting the coronavirus in the test tube, but did not specify successful treatment in people carrying the virus.

News agencies like Reuters and Dow Jones attributed the reports to the sharp rise in stock markets, citing traders. CNBC has not been able to verify the media reports.

The Stoxx 600 index, which represents Europe's largest-listed companies, extended gains throughout Wednesday morning, notching a 1% gain for the session, and was only two points from touching an all-time high.

U.S. futures also surged on the reports, with the Dow currently tipped to open around 280 points higher on Wednesday, breaching the 29,000-point mark. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are also tipped to open with a surge.