Google Maps is getting a big new update on iPhone and Android — here's what's new

Google Maps has announced a a big new redesign for the app on Android and iPhone that will begin rolling out now. In March, it'll receive a couple of new features, too.
Google demonstrated some of the features during a briefing with CNBC ahead of the launch, which coincides with the service's 15th birthday.
The redesign makes the app easier to use and doesn't require as much digging to find some options. It focuses on five icons on the bottom of the screen, three of which are new.
In addition to the Commute and Explore buttons, which were already in the app, you'll soon see buttons labeled "Saved," Contribute" and "Updates."
As a quick refresher: Commute shows you how long it'll take to get to work based on your transportation preference. Explore shows you restaurants, upcoming events, and featured lists from other Google Maps users.
Here's what the new buttons do:
In March, Google Maps will get a couple of additional new features that expand on what's already available.
For instance, you can already see how crowded a subway car or bus might be before you get on it.
Soon, you'll also be able to see the temperature, whether or not there are accessibility options like dedicated seating areas or a "women's section" in places where transit systems have that (Google said this is an option in India and Japan), and whether or not there's security like guards or security cameras. In Japan, you'll see how many cars are available on a train, too. Some of this data, like temperature, is provided by people who are already on the train or bus you're about to ride.
Finally, Google is expanding its "Live View" augmented reality feature, which overlays digital guides, like big arrows showing you where to walk, on top of the real world when you view it through your phone. Soon, instead of just big arrows showing you where to go, there will be a more simple red dot showing you where and how far away a destination is.