Google Maps is getting a big new update on iPhone and Android — here's what's new

Google Maps has announced a a big new redesign for the app on Android and iPhone that will begin rolling out now. In March, it'll receive a couple of new features, too.

Google demonstrated some of the features during a briefing with CNBC ahead of the launch, which coincides with the service's 15th birthday.

The redesign makes the app easier to use and doesn't require as much digging to find some options. It focuses on five icons on the bottom of the screen, three of which are new.

In addition to the Commute and Explore buttons, which were already in the app, you'll soon see buttons labeled "Saved," Contribute" and "Updates."

As a quick refresher: Commute shows you how long it'll take to get to work based on your transportation preference. Explore shows you restaurants, upcoming events, and featured lists from other Google Maps users.