Moves in Tesla options are making the stock's wild swings look tame

Despite a downgrade from Canaccord taking a double-digit chunk out of the stock Wednesday, Tesla is still in the middle of an eye-popping run.

The stock is up more than 30% in a week, over 70% in a month and about 235% in the last six months. If you think those numbers are too big to believe, wait until you hear about the electric-auto maker's options contracts.

"It's quite extraordinary what we're seeing in Tesla. I mean, almost unprecedented, I would have to say," Optimize Advisors President Michael Khouw said Tuesday on "Fast Money."

Tesla was the most actively traded stock in the options market on Tuesday, trading more than 1.3 million contracts representative of over $105 billion in notional value. That is a head-turning number, made possible by the stock's seemingly unstoppable march higher leading to skyrocketing inflation in the value of certain options contracts.

"Last week, we highlighted a trade. Somebody went out and bought 900 of the June 800-strike calls," Khouw said. "Those were way out of the money at the time that we highlighted them. [The trader] spent $19 per contract for those. Those traded over $250 [per contract] today. The buyer of those calls made over $20 million in one week."

That trader made out like a bandit, but if they had instead bought the 900-strike calls last week, they might have become even more fabulously wealthy in the blink of an eye.

"Those were trading for 5 cents last Friday. They traded for over $100 [Tuesday]," said Khouw.

Now, however, just buying calls or puts to make a directional bet probably makes a lot less sense than it did a few days ago. For example, since each options contract is worth 100 shares of stock, a bet on the 900-strike calls that cost $5 to put on last week cost $10,000 on Monday.

Plus, as Khouw pointed out, 90-day implied volatility in Tesla is 100%, meaning that a trader could be caught on the wrong side of this trade with a huge deficit to cover just as easily as they could make a fortune. Therefore, limiting your risk exposure becomes a top priority, in addition to cutting down the front-end cost of the trade.