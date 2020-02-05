Pete Rose files for reinstatement to Major League Baseball, points to Astros player punishments

Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds bats during an MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago during the 1986 season.

Pete Rose petitioned for reinstatement to Major League Baseball on Wednesday, arguing that his lifetime ban from the game is disproportionate in light of the discipline imposed on Astros players for their electronic sign-stealing scheme.

The petition argues that Rose's ongoing punishment should be reconsidered because his actions did not impact a play like the recent Astros scandal, according to a release issued by Rose's representation.

"There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else," four lawyers representing Rose wrote in the petition submitted to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

A person familiar with the document confirmed to CNBC that the league has received Rose's petition and is reviewing it.

The petition also argues that the integrity of the MLB has been compromised in recent years amid the widespread use of steroids and the electronic sign-stealing for which the Astros were punished and the Boston Red Sox are still under investigation.

The Houston Astros fired two team executives on Jan. 13 after it was revealed that the team violated league rules in a cheating scheme during the 2017 and 2018 season. The league said the team, which won the World Series in 2017, had recorded and replayed videos of an opposing catcher's hand signals to tip-off batters about upcoming pitches.

The MLB instituted a lifetime ban against Rose in 1989 amid accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds. Rose appealed the ban in 2015 but was denied, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The petition also asks the Hall of Fame to reconsider Rose's ban. Rose holds several major league records, for, among others, hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). He appeared in 17 all-star games, won 2 Gold Gloves and was named the National League MVP in 1973.