Watch: Senate votes on whether to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET.

The GOP-majority Senate is expected on Wednesday to end President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with acquittals on both counts.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House said Trump abused his power by withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine last summer while demanding that country announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. They also accused him of obstructing Congress's investigation into the matter.

Wednesday's vote comes a day after Trump delivered his final State of the Union address to Congress ahead of the 2020 election. The speech, with Republicans shouting their praise and some Democrats boycotting the event, highlighted the continuing disunion between the two parties.

Before the final vote, senators laid out their positions on Trump's impeachment, mostly hewing to partisan positions. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday broke with his party and said he would vote to convict the president on the abuse of power charge.

In speeches Tuesday, Republican senators sought to persuade their colleagues to acquit the president, echoing arguments that Trump's legal team made when laying out their case.

Democrats on Tuesday primarily stressed evidence uncovered by House committees and implored their Republican colleagues to vote with them to convict.

