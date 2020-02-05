Watch: Mitch McConnell delivers remarks after senators vote to acquit Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivers remarks immediately after the GOP-controlled Senate votes to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will also deliver remarks, after Sen. McConnell.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House charged that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine last summer while demanding that country announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Hours before the trial's final session, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced that he would vote to convict Trump on the charge of abuse of power, making him the only Republican in the Senate to publicly side with Democrats calling for Trump's removal from office.

But overall, the impeachment proceedings followed a partisan path, with Democrats echoing arguments that lead impeachment managers put forth in favor of removal, and Republican Congress members stressing evidence presented by Trump's legal team.

Wednesday's vote comes a day after Trump delivered his final State of the Union address to Congress ahead of the 2020 election. The speech, with Republicans praising the president and some Democrats boycotting the event, highlighted the continuing disunion between the two parties.

