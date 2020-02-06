Knicks hope to hire agent Leon Rose as new president, report says

RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons on November 6, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The New York Knicks are looking to hire top agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, ESPN reported.

The Knicks fired Steve Mills as team president on Tuesday. Before Mills' dismissal, Knicks owner James Dolan was already considering naming an agent as a team executive, league sources told ESPN. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers have adopted this approach.

An official announcement regarding the potential hire isn't expected anytime soon, but negotiations are likely to start after the NBA trade deadline ends Thursday, according to ESPN.

Rose is currently an agent at CAA and his clients include Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Carmelo Anthony, ESPN reported. A top basketball agent with decades of experience, he previously represented LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

The Knicks are currently the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-36. The franchise did not immediately return a request for comment on the possibility of Rose being hired.

Read more about the potential hire in ESPN's report.