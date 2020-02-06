Pizza Hut's slumping US business eyes turnaround with new management

Even with a sponsorship deal with the National Football League, Pizza Hut's U.S. business is struggling to find a win.

Yum Brands said Thursday that its 2020 results could fall short of its long-term outlook as a result of Pizza Hut's troubles in the U.S., as well as the hit from Wuhan coronavirus in China.

The warning follows yet another disappointing quarter from the pizza chain, which reported a same-store sales decline of 2% in the fourth quarter. In the U.S., which is its largest market by systemwide sales, same-store sales fell even further, dropping 4%.

In the wake of Pizza Hut's lackluster financial results, Yum also announced that it has tapped Kevin Hochman as interim president of Pizza Hut's U.S. division. Hochman is credited with the turnaround of KFC's turnaround in the United States.

During his tenure as U.S. chief marketing officer, KFC drew attention with commercials that expanded the list of celebrities who played the role of founder Colonel Sanders. Its $5 Fill Up combo meal also brought customers back into restaurants and turn same-stores sales positive. In 2017, Hochman was promoted to KFC's U.S. president. He will maintain those responsibilities while serving as interim president of Pizza Hut U.S.

"He's using that same playbook at Pizza Hut. It's obviously too soon to start to talk about the specific tactics that he's going to deploy," Yum CEO David Gibbs told analysts on Thursday.