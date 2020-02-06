Societe Generale posts earnings miss for the fourth quarter

Societe Generale reported a net income of 654 million euros ($719.26 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, slightly below market expectations.

Analysts were expecting a net income of 665.8 million euros for the quarter and 3 billion euros for the whole of 2019, according to data from Refinitiv. For the whole 2019, Societe Generale said net income reached 3.2 billion euros.

Shares of the French bank are up by 15% over the last 12 months.

The bank had disappointed analysts at the end of the third quarter with lower-than-expected net income, but a stronger capital position boosted the appetite for the stock.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for more.