Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 100, Twitter soars, Coronavirus names rebound

This is a live blog. Check back for updates
Jobless claims in the U.S. fell last week to 202,000 — a nine-month low — from 217,000 in the previous week. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected claims to slip down to 215,000. The data follows a strong private payrolls report from ADP and Moody's Analytics on Wednesday, which helped boost the major averages. The U.S. government is also scheduled to release its monthly jobs report on Friday. —Imbert
Stocks have been on fire this week as coronavirus fears recede, but JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou thinks some caution is still warranted. "Despite this week's equity market rebound we are reluctant to chase short-term momentum," Panigirtzoglou said in a note to clients. "There is a significant risk of an unexpected re-acceleration of new coronavirus cases." He added the pace of new reported cases in China could gain steam once again as factories re-open and "more people come in contact with each other." —Imbert, Bloom
The rotation into value stocks that appeared last fall returned on Wednesday, UBS said in a note, with investors moving out of momentum and growth stocks and into names that are considered to be value and cyclical stocks. Big tech stocks, for example, failed to keep pace with the S&P 500's 1.13% gain yesterday. Facebook, Apple and Netflix all finished positive on Wednesday, but gained less than 1%. Alphabet shares were flat for the day, while Amazon lost about 0.5%."This is a big shift from what we have seen YTD," the note said. —Pound
Shares of Peloton slid 7% in premarket trading after the company reported widening losses and slowing revenue growth in the second quarter. The company lost $55.4 million for a loss of 20 cents per share. This was smaller than the 36 cent loss analysts had been expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv, but was larger than the $55.1 million the company lost in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue rose 77% to $466.3 million, which topped Street expectations, although the pace of growth slowed from the prior quarter. The company said that connected fitness subscribers surged 96% year-over-year, but the average net monthly churn rate did tick higher to 0.74%, compared to 0.52% a year earlier. —Stevens
Shares of Tesla slipped about 3% in premarket trading, a relatively small move for the stock after three days in a row of crazy swings. Tesla gained 19.9% and 13.7% on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before selling off sharply on Wednesday and dropping 17.2%. The stock has seen unusually high trading volume in those three days, each of them nearly triple Tesla's average daily trading volume. – Sheetz
Hotel and cruise line companies, which took the hardest hits from the deadly coronavirus, are set to rebound in premarket trading as the broad market tries to rise for the fourth day in a row. Shares of Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands are up about 1% each, while Carnival's stock also climbed 1.1% after losing nearly 9% in the past month. Apple is also up 0.6% in premarket. The iPhone maker has shut all its stores in mainland China through Feb. 9.—Li
Shares of Twitter rose more than 7% during Thursday's pre-market trading after the company beat revenue estimates for the fourth quarter and said that its monetizable daily active users hit a record high. This is the third time Twitter has reported mDAUs, which it defines as "Twitter users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or our Twitter applications that are able to show ads." The company did, however, miss EPS numbers, and Q1 revenue guidance was light. -Stevens
Stock futures pointed to solid gains on Thursday, putting the major averages in position to post a four-day winning streak. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a gain of nearly 100 points. S&P 500 futures indicated a record open. Thursday's gains come after China cut said it will cut some tariffs on U.S. goods in half as part of the phase-one trade deal signed last month. —Imbert
—With reporting by Michael Sheetz, Jesse Pound and Michael Bloom.