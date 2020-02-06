Treasury yields tick higher after China halves tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods

U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, after China announced it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports.

At 2:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.6612%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1364%.

China's Ministry of Finance said Thursday that U.S. goods with a tariff rate of 10% would be reduced to 5%, while products that have a tariff rate of 5% would fall to 2.5%.

The move, which is set to take effect from Feb. 14, was made in order to "advance the healthy and stable development" of trade between the world's two largest economies, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

It comes as Beijing continues to grapple with the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, with many market participants concerned about the potential economic fallout.

China's National Health Commission on Thursday confirmed 28,018 cases of the pneumonia-like virus in the country, with 563 deaths.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported nearly 200 cases of the coronavirus in at least 23 countries outside of China. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.