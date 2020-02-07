European stocks edge lower; Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam announces resignation

European markets opened mostly lower Friday morning, as investors monitor the latest coronavirus developments and breaking news on the corporate front.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.1% below the flatline in early trade, with autos falling 0.8% to lead losses while telecoms added 0.3%.

Investors remain attentive to the economic developments of the coronavirus outbreak. S&P Global Ratings said in a report Friday that it lowered its growth forecasts for China for 2020 to 5% from 5.7% prior to the outbreak.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone Friday morning, Beijing time. A spokesperson for the White House said that "President Trump expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak."

In corporate news, Credit Suisse announced that Tidjane Thiam is resigning as chief executive officer from the bank, effective from February 14. Thomas Gottstein, who currently heads the bank's Swiss unit, will be taking over as CEO. The news follows a long drawn-out spying scandal at the bank.

Meanwhile, Skanska and L'Oreal are among the companies reporting Friday. The latter said that on Thursday that China's coronavirus would be having a short-term impact on its Asian business.

Investors are also awaiting nonfarm payrolls due in the U.S. at 1.30 p.m. London time.